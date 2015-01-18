LONDON, Jan 18 Below are tables of the best and worst performers in the fourth quarter of 2014 and for last year as a whole, among the actively managed commodity funds in the Lipper Global database. The return performance is calculated in the fund's local currency. The tables use the latest available data provided to Lipper and strip out enhanced index funds that use a very simple rules-based system of rebalancing, as well as funds that are wholly focused on natural resource equities. Q4 FUND LEADERS FUND NAME Q4 (%) 1 YR (%) 1. Man AHL Diversified 11.79 31.31 2. Nuveen Gresham Long/Short 1.89 14.48 Commodity Strategy 3. Millburn Commodity 1.85 31.31 4. Prim Agriculture 0.41 -6.93 5. LoCorr Long/Short Commodities -0.72 22.36 Strategy Fund Q4 FUND LAGGARDS FUND NAME Q4 (%) 1 YR (%) 1. Safeport Strategic Metals & -28.89 -35.72 Energy Fund 2. Aliquot Commodity -27.16 -46.66 3. Aegon Global Commodity Fund -24.94 -24.37 4. Goldman Sachs Commodity -24.76 -31.03 Strategy Fund 5. PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS -21.30 -24.83 Strategy Fund 2014 FUND LEADERS FUND NAME 1 YR (%) 1=. Millburn Commodity 31.31 1=. Man AHL Diverisfied 31.31 3. Nuveen Gresham Long/Short 14.48 Commodity Strategy 4. Julius Baer Absolute Return 6.09 Commodity Fund 5. Merricks Capital Soft 3.40 Commodities Fund 2014 FUND LAGGARDS FUND NAME 1 YR (%) 1. Aliquot Commodity -46.66 2. SafePort Strategic Metals & -35.72 Energy Fund 3. Goldman Sachs Commodity -31.03 Strategy Fund 4. Credit Suisse Commodity ACCESS -26.87 Strategy 5. Schroder AS Commodity Fund -25.32 Source: Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis organisation providing independent insight on investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund expenses. Lipper data covers more than 231,000 share classes and over 122,000 funds in 61 markets. It provides the free Lipper Leader ratings for mutual funds registered for sale in over 30 countries. (Reporting by Claire Milhench)