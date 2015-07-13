LONDON, July 13 Below are the tables for the
best and worst actively managed commodity strategies in the
second quarter of 2015, based on the funds in the Lipper Global
database.
The return performance is calculated in the fund's local
currency. The tables use the latest available data provided to
Lipper and strip out enhanced index funds that use a very simple
rules-based system of rebalancing, as well as funds that are
wholly focused on natural resource equities.
Q2 FUND LEADERS
FUND NAME Q2 (%) 1 YEAR
1. UBS (Lux) KSS Commodity Strategy 4.34 -25.06
2. Merricks Capital Soft 3.77 6.94
Commodities Fund
3. Goldman Sachs Commodity Strategy 3.57 -35.21
Fund A
4. Columbia Commodity Strategy Fund 3.5 -25.43
5. Schroder AS Commodity A Acc 3.47 -34.10
Q2 FUND LAGGARDS
FUND NAME Q2 (%) 1 YEAR
1. BI Physical Commodity Fund USD -7.12 -26.02
2. Nuveen Gresham Long/Short -7.11 17.02
Commodity Strategy A EUR
3. Commerzbank Rohstoff Strategie -5.33 -13.26
Fonds R EUR
4. Pioneer Funds Commodity Alpha E -5.16 -12.54
5. Tuma Commodities Fund -4.96 -35.61
SOURCE: Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research
and analysis organisation providing independent insight on
investment including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge
funds, fund fees and fund expenses.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by David Evans)