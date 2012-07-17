By Claire Milhench
LONDON, July 17 Below are tables of the best and
worst performers in the second quarter of 2012 among the
actively managed commodity funds in the Lipper Global database.
The return performance is shown in the fund's local
currency. The tables use the latest available data provided to
Lipper and strip out enhanced index funds that use a very simple
rules-based system of rebalancing as well as funds that are
wholly-focused on natural resource equities.
Q2 FUND LEADERS
FUND NAME Q2 (%) 1 YR (%)
1. PIMCO CommoditiesPLUS Short 3.94 11.51
Strategy Fund
2. Parvest World Agriculture (USD) 1.27 -7.79
3. Parvest World Agriculture C 1.10 -8.01
4. SafePort Strategic Metals & 0.77 -5.01
Energy Fund
5. Schroder AS Agriculture A Acc -0.61 -13.63
Q2 FUND LAGGARDS
FUND NAME Q2 (%) 1 YR (%)
1. BI Basic Long Commodity Fund -20.47 -34.56
2. Antares Precious Metal Fund B -14.51 -15.66
3. Aliquot Precious Metals C -14.19 -22.18
4. Aliquot Commodity B -13.55 -27.92
5. Incrementum Fund Uno -13.47 -15.78
