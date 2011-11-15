(Repeats to fix tabular formatting)
LONDON, Nov 15 Following are tables of the best and worst
performers in October among equity funds listed in the Lipper Global indices.
Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect declared
dividends.
The tables strip out smaller players, as well as some funds that price less
regularly:
FUND LEADERS
Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr
1. Henderson HF China 32.42 -23.59 -22.63 145.80 NA
A2 USD
2. Legg Mason WA 25.24 -8.55 -10.21 NA NA
Brazil Equity A Dis A USD
3. Guinness Global Energy 24.73 -11.82 7.95 61.93 33.28
A Inst USD
4. Wellington US Mid 24.49 -4.42 10.96 72.94 15.17
Cap Growth Equity A
5. Long Term Invest 23.32 -17.01 -13.51 26.12 -17.30
Fd (SIA)-Natural Resources EUR
FUND LAGGARDS
Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr
1. Manek Growth -12.54 -14.27 -31.21 -13.97 -20.68
2. M&G Japan Smaller -7.76 -5.42 9.69 68.44 2.63
Companies A Inc
3. CF Morant Wright -7.46 -3.01 11.12 51.58 NA
Nippon Yield A Inc
4. Invesco Perpetual Japanese -7.41 -8.51 6.23 28.35 -17.73
Smaller Companies Acc
5. Aberdeen Global - -6.87 -3.89 7.14 52.73 9.82
Japanese Smaller Comps D2 Acc
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis
organisation, providing independent insight on global collective investment
including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund
expenses to the asset management and media communities.
Lipper data covers 196,000 share classes and more than 108,000 funds in 57
registered-for-sale universes. It provides the free Lipper Leader ratings for
mutual funds registered for sale in 27 countries. Additional information is
available at www.lipperweb.com.
