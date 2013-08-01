(You can see a full interactive graphic of changing euro zone equity fund allocations here: r.reuters.com/suv99t. For changing euro zone bond fund allocations, click here: r.reuters.com/nuv99t)

By Joel Dimmock

LONDON Aug 1 Equity fund managers investing in the euro zone spurned Italy during a year marked by political upheaval, while rewarding Finland and Ireland with sharp increases in average weightings, according to data from Lipper.

Investors worldwide have taken heart that the euro zone is starting to offer stability and value after years of fragility and decline.

But the more discrete plays within the region can get lost in the grand, sweeping movements of institutional money. Dedicated euro zone funds offer an opportunity to better track expert sentiment on a country-by-country basis.

Lipper allocations data shows the average weighting for Italy equities has fallen by more than 13 percent since the start of the year, to 6.7 percent of fund portfolios.

Rome's awkward coalition government has been racked by disagreements and scandal since it was patched together from traditional rivals to end a two-month deadlock after elections in February.

Italy equities have barely eked out a gain over the last 12 months, while other European markets have bounded ahead.

The data, published on Thursday, is drawn from more than 160 funds in Lipper's Euro Zone Equity category for which the fund research firm has second quarter allocations data. They account for about 10 billion euros in combined assets, around a quarter of the total for the sector.

You can see the full interactive graphic of euro zone equity fund allocation changes by clicking here: r.reuters.com/suv99t

Among the euro zone equity funds studied, Finland saw the sharpest increase in pure percentage terms. The average weighting to Finland rose by 28 percent over the 12 months to end June, reaching 2.7 percent of portfolios by the close of the second quarter. The average allocation to Ireland rose by 20 percent.

BONDS

The data also confirmed the resurgence in popularity of peripheral debt, with average weightings to Spain among funds in Lipper's Euro Zone Bond category up by more than 50 percent over the year. Ireland showed the sharpest gain, of 62 percent.

Germany, where debt investors took shelter while the euro zone crisis reached it height, saw its fourth straight quarter of declines in average allocations among the funds in the sample. The average weighting now stands at 19.9 percent against 22 percent at the end of June 2012.

The euro zone bond fund data is drawn from just over 100 funds for which Lipper has Q2 allocations data. They account for 165 billion euros, or about half of the total.

You can see a full interactive graphic of euro zone bond fund allocations here: r.reuters.com/nuv99t (Editing by Catherine Evans)