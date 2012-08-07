LONDON Aug 7 Product launches in t he European
mutual fund industry s ank to a five-year low i n the second
quarter of 2012, reflecting a weakened investor appetite for
risk as the euro zone crisis persisted, L ip per data on Tuesday
showed.
The Lipper research report said 417 funds launched in the
three months, a 50 percent drop on the launches recorded in the
same period last year.
Compared with the peak in the second uarter of 2008, the
number of newly launched products in the second quarter of 2012
fell by around 60 percent.
"The low number of fund launches is a consequence of the
market environment - uncertain market conditions, driven by the
debt crisis, and a general lack of risk appetite by investors
are two of the factors which are having an impact," said Detlef
Glow, Head of Lipper EMEA Research.
During the same period 535 funds were liquidated, a slight
increase since Q1, indicating an continuing trend of fund range
consolidation, Lipper said.
However, the report found that fewer funds were being
merged, w ith numbers falling by around 23 percent to 340 in the
second uarter of Q2 2012, the lowest in the last five years.
Lipper said that equity funds continued to dominate the fund
market in Europe, with 37 percent of the funds available for
sale, followed by mixed-asset funds at 24 percent. Bond funds
stood at 18 percent.