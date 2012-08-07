LONDON Aug 7 Product launches in t he European mutual fund industry s ank to a five-year low i n the second quarter of 2012, reflecting a weakened investor appetite for risk as the euro zone crisis persisted, L ip per data on Tuesday showed.

The Lipper research report said 417 funds launched in the three months, a 50 percent drop on the launches recorded in the same period last year.

Compared with the peak in the second uarter of 2008, the number of newly launched products in the second quarter of 2012 fell by around 60 percent.

"The low number of fund launches is a consequence of the market environment - uncertain market conditions, driven by the debt crisis, and a general lack of risk appetite by investors are two of the factors which are having an impact," said Detlef Glow, Head of Lipper EMEA Research.

During the same period 535 funds were liquidated, a slight increase since Q1, indicating an continuing trend of fund range consolidation, Lipper said.

However, the report found that fewer funds were being merged, w ith numbers falling by around 23 percent to 340 in the second uarter of Q2 2012, the lowest in the last five years.

Lipper said that equity funds continued to dominate the fund market in Europe, with 37 percent of the funds available for sale, followed by mixed-asset funds at 24 percent. Bond funds stood at 18 percent.