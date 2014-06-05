NEW YORK, Jun 5 2014(IFR) - For the week ending 6/4, Lipper reported an inflow of USD261.4m into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of USD39.283bn) and an inflow of USD301.6m into high yield funds (YTD total of USD5.829bn).

For the week ending 6/4, Lipper reported an outflow of USD1.100bn from loan participation funds (YTD total of USD3.629bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez)