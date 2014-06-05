Dole Food's 94-year-old CEO plans to re-list company
April 25 Vegetable and fruit producer Dole Food Co Inc, led by 94-year old David Murdock, plans to go public again.
NEW YORK, Jun 5 2014(IFR) - For the week ending 6/4, Lipper reported an inflow of USD261.4m into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of USD39.283bn) and an inflow of USD301.6m into high yield funds (YTD total of USD5.829bn).
For the week ending 6/4, Lipper reported an outflow of USD1.100bn from loan participation funds (YTD total of USD3.629bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez)
LONDON, April 25 European Union lawmakers will fast-track rules giving banks breathing space to comply with a new accounting standard that forces them to provision upfront for possible defaults on loans.