NEW YORK, Sept 18(IFR) - For the week ended 9/17, Lipper reported an inflow of USD371.37m into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of USD53.505bn) and an outflow of USD1.186bn from high yield funds (YTD total of USD4.496 ouflow).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of USD582.9m from loan participation funds (YTD total of USD4.435bn outflow). (Reporting by Mike Gambale)