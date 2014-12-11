NEW YORK, DEC 11(IFR) - For the week ended 12/10, Lipper reported an inflow of USD2.010bn into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of USD84.819bn inflow) and an outflow of USD1.885bn from high yield funds (YTD total of USD1.887bn outflow).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of USD1.045bn from loan participation funds (YTD total of USD13.164bn outflow).