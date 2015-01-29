NEW YORK, Jan 29(IFR) - For the week ended 1/28, Lipper reported an inflow of USD2.866bn into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of USD8.467bn inflow) and an inflow of USD2.765bn into high yield funds (YTD total of USD2.481bn inflow).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of USD443.1m from loan participation funds (YTD total of USD2.149bn outflow).