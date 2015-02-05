BRIEF-TAG Immobilien Q1 FFO rises quarter-on-quarter
* Says starts the 2017 financial year with increased FFO of eur 28.5m and new acquisitions
NEW YORK, Feb 5 (IFR) - The week ended February 4 saw the second-largest weekly inflow into investment-grade corporate bond funds since Lipper began tracking such data in 1992, the company said on Thursday.
High-grade funds saw an inflow of US$4.376bn, Lipper said, taking the year-to-date inflow to US$12.843bn.
The largest weekly inflow of US$6.893bn was tallied in October 2014.
High-yield corporate bond funds saw an inflow of US$2.670bn for the week ended Wednesday, for a year-to-date US$5.151bn total inflow.
Loan participation funds meanwhile saw a 30th straight week of outflows, as a net US$511.3m fled the asset class. The year-to-date total loan fund outflow is US$2.661bn.
(Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie and Mike Gambale)
SHANGHAI, May 4 China stocks were flat at midday on Thursday, as strong gains in small-caps offset a survey showing softer services sector activity which raised concerns over growing economic risks.