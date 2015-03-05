NEW YORK, March 5 (IFR) - For the week ended March 4, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an inflow of US$1.638bn into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of US$21.120bn inflow) and an inflow of US$309m into high yield funds (YTD total of US$11.122 inflow).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$195.6m from loan participation funds (YTD total of US$2.869bn outflow). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)