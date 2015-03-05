First Horizon to buy Capital Bank in deal valued at $2.2 bln
May 4 First Horizon National Corp said it will acquire Capital Bank Financial Corp in a deal valued at $2.2 billion.
NEW YORK, March 5 (IFR) - For the week ended March 4, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an inflow of US$1.638bn into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of US$21.120bn inflow) and an inflow of US$309m into high yield funds (YTD total of US$11.122 inflow).
Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$195.6m from loan participation funds (YTD total of US$2.869bn outflow). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors affiliates to buy all outstanding shares of sentio in all-cash deal based on estimated total asset value of $825 million