NEW YORK, April 23 (IFR) - For the week ended Apr 22, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an inflow of US$1.371bn into corporate investment grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$26.155bn) and an outflow of US$162.2m from high yield funds (YTD net inflow of US$11.314bn).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an inflow of US$35.1m into loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$3.301bn). (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez)