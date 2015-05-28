NEW YORK, May 28 (IFR) - For the week ended May 27, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an outflow of US$127.1m from corporate investment grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$28.916bn) and an outflow of US$111.1m from high yield funds (YTD net inflow of US$8.415bn).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an inflow of US$38.6m into loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$2.968bn). (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez)