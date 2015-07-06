NEW YORK, July 6 (IFR) - For the week ended July 1, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an outflow of US$655.1m from corporate investment-grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$27.855bn) and an outflow of US$2.977bn from high-yield funds (YTD net inflow of US$1.212bn).

For the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$364.6m from loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$4.134bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Mike Gambale)