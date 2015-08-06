BRIEF-Montebalito Q1 net result swings to profit of 81,000 euros
* Q1 net profit 81,000 euros ($88,128) versus loss 146,000 euros year ago
NEW YORK, Aug 6 (IFR) - For the week ended Aug 5, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an outflow of US$740.2m from corporate investment grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$28.103bn) and an outflow of US$1.201bn from high yield funds (YTD net outflow of US$351.909m).
Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$594m from loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$4.481bn). (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez; Edited by Paul Kilby)
* Q1 net profit 81,000 euros ($88,128) versus loss 146,000 euros year ago
HONG KONG, May 4 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, the country's largest insurer by market value, is launching its first overseas fund to primarily invest in financial and healthcare technology worldwide, underscoring its push beyond its home market.