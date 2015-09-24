BRIEF-Nisource files for offering of up to $500.0 mln shares
* Files for offering of up to $500.0 million of common stock - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Sept 24 (IFR) - For the week ended Sep 23, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an outflow of US$3.523bn from corporate investment grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$17.058bn) and an inflow of US$17.7m into high yield funds (YTD net outflow of US$2.843bn).
Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$257.7m from loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$8.097bn). (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez)
* Gardner Denver Inc sees IPO of 41.3 million shares of common stock priced to be between $23.00 and $26.00 per share - SEC filing