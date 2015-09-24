NEW YORK, Sept 24 (IFR) - For the week ended Sep 23, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an outflow of US$3.523bn from corporate investment grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$17.058bn) and an inflow of US$17.7m into high yield funds (YTD net outflow of US$2.843bn).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$257.7m from loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$8.097bn). (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez)