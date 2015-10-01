NEW YORK, Oct 1 (IFR) - For the week ended Sep 30, Lipper US
Fund Flows reported an outflow of US$3.617bn from corporate
investment grade funds, the largest outflow from the asset class
on record.
Year to date investment grade funds have seen a net inflow
of US$13.441bn.
Lipper also reported an outflow of US$2.152bn from high
yield funds (YTD net outflow of US$4.995bn).
Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of
US$786.3m from loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of
US$8.883bn).
