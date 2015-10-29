NEW YORK, Oct 29 - For the week ended October 28, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an inflow of US$235.8m into corporate investment-grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$14.718bn) and an inflow of US$2.035bn into high yield funds (YTD net inflow of US$2.594bn).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$164m from loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$9.632bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Mike Gambale)