NEW YORK, Nov 5 (IFR) - For the week ended Nov 4, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an outflow of US$357.8m from corporate investment grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$14.360bn) and an inflow of US$2.048bn into high yield funds (YTD net inflow of US$4.642bn).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$395.1m from loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$10.027bn). (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez)