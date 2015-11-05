China insurance regulator says holes should be plugged
BEIJING, May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission said on Sunday that regulatory holes should be plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings in the system.
NEW YORK, Nov 5 (IFR) - For the week ended Nov 4, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an outflow of US$357.8m from corporate investment grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$14.360bn) and an inflow of US$2.048bn into high yield funds (YTD net inflow of US$4.642bn).
Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$395.1m from loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$10.027bn). (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez)
WASHINGTON, May 6 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Saturday that President Donald Trump was right to call Australia's universal healthcare system better than the U.S. system.