NEW YORK, Nov 12 (IFR) - For the week ended Nov 11, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an inflow of US$82.668m into corporate investment grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$14.443bn) and an outflow of US$1.8bn from high yield funds (YTD net inflow of US$2.843bn).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$286.583m from loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$10.313bn). (Reporting by Michael Gambale; Editing by Marc Carnegie)