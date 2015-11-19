NEW YORK, Nov 19 (IFR) - For the week ended Nov 18, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an inflow of US$945m into corporate investment grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$15.388bn) and an outflow of US$1.357bn from high yield funds (YTD net inflow of US$1.485bn).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$306.2m from loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$10.619bn). (Reporting By Anthony Rodriguez; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)