NEW YORK, Dec 3 (IFR) - For the week ended December 2, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an outflow of US$546.7m from corporate investment-grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$13.381bn) and an inflow of US$397.6m into high-yield funds (YTD net inflow of US$1.382bn).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$387.4m from loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$11.749bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Mike Gambale)