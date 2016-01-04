NEW YORK, Jan 4 (IFR) - For the week ended December 30, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an outflow of US$1.656bn from corporate investment grade funds (2015 net inflow of US$1.826bn) and an inflow of US$114.1m into high yield funds (2015 net outflow of US$7.046bn).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$754.8m from loan participation funds (2015 net outflow of US$16.406bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Mike Gambale and Marc Carnegie)