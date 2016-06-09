Britain's Grainger first-half profit rises
May 19 Grainger Plc, Britain's largest listed residential landlord, reported a 13 percent rise in first-half profit and said strong trading would continue over the second half.
NEW YORK, June 9 (IFR) - For the week ended June 8, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:
- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$1.573bn
- IG YTD NET INFLOW: US$12.890bn
- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$748.153m
- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$7.418bn
- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$100.127m
- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$4.883bn
- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$448.357m
- EM YTD NET INFLOW: US$369.029m
- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$435.094m
- EM HC YTD NET INFLOW: US$751.284m
- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$13.263m
- EM LC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$382.258m
- EQUITY FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$852.020m
- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$78.038bn
- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$6.499bn
- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$59.682bn (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Offer to be made by Pallinghurst for whole of issued and to be issued share capital of Gemfields not already held by it