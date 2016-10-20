(CORRECTS IG YTD NET INFLOW to US$41.090bn)

By Anthony Rodriguez

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (IFR) - For the week ended Oct 19, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:

- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$2.431bn

- IG YTD NET INFLOW: US$41.090bn

- HIGH-YIELD FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$160.056m

- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$10.943bn

- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$514.794m

- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$1.964bn

- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$621.769m

- EM YTD NET INFLOW: US$7.334bn

- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$619.009m

- EM HC YTD NET INFLOW: US$6.981bn

- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$2.759m

- EM LC YTD NET INFLOW: US$353.138m

- EQUITY FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$3.351bn

- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$142.477bn

- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$7.683bn

