By Anthony Rodriguez
NEW YORK, Oct 20 (IFR) - For the week ended Oct 19, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:
- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$2.431bn
- IG YTD NET INFLOW: US$41.090bn
- HIGH-YIELD FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$160.056m
- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$10.943bn
- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$514.794m
- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$1.964bn
- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$621.769m
- EM YTD NET INFLOW: US$7.334bn
- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$619.009m
- EM HC YTD NET INFLOW: US$6.981bn
- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$2.759m
- EM LC YTD NET INFLOW: US$353.138m
- EQUITY FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$3.351bn
- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$142.477bn
- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$7.683bn
- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$170.735bn (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing