BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces issuance of new 3-year reference notes security
* Freddie Mac announces the issuance of a new three-year reference notes security
NEW YORK, May 1(IFR) - For the week ending 4/30, Lipper reported an outflow of USD631m from high yield funds (YTD total of USD3.343bn) and an outflow of USD73m from corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of USD33.307bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez)
* Freddie Mac announces the issuance of a new three-year reference notes security
BRASILIA, April 18 Disagreements over changes to the minimum retirement age for women have delayed the presentation of the Brazilian government's pension reform draft until Wednesday, a senior lawmaker said on Tuesday.