BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q1 net profit drops 54 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 08(IFR) - For the week ending May 7, Lipper reported an inflow of USD368.1m into high yield funds (YTD total of USD3.711bn) and an inflow of USD2.126bn into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of USD35.433bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; editing by John Balassi)
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.