NEW YORK, Jul 31(IFR) - For the week ending 7/30, Lipper reported an inflow of USD952.5m into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total inflow of USD48.576bn) and an outflow of USD1.476bn from high yield funds (YTD total inflow of USD1.147bn).

For the week ending 7/30, Lipper reported an outflow of USD406.2m from loan participation funds (YTD total outflow of USD53.72m). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez)