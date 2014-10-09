NEW YORK, OCT 09(IFR) - For the week ended 10/08, Lipper reported an inflow of USD6.893bn* into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of USD65.214bn inflow) and an inflow of USD1.284bn into high yield funds (YTD total of USD4.964bn outflow).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of USD824.8m from loan participation funds (YTD total of USD7.079bn outflow). *According to Lipper US Fund Flows, this is the largest high-grade inflow of all-time.