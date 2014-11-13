NEW YORK, NOV 13(IFR) - For the week ended 11/12, Lipper reported an inflow of USD3.422bn into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of USD77.423bn inflow) and an inflow of USD890.2m into high yield funds (YTD total of USD1.094bn inflow).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of USD397.9m from loan participation funds (YTD total of USD10.821bn outflow).