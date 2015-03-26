NEW YORK, March 26 (IFR) - For the week ended Mar 25, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an inflow of US$1.210bn into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of US$24.633bn inflow) and an inflow of US$856.1m into high yield funds (YTD total of US$9.022bn inflow).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$288.2m from loan participation funds (YTD total of US$3.417bn outflow).