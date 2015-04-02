NEW YORK, April 2 (IFR) - For the week ended April 1, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an inflow of US$323.7m into corporate investment grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$24.957bn) and an inflow of US$315.2m into high yield funds (YTD net inflow of US$9.337bn).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of US$445.2m from loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$3.862bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Michael Gambale)