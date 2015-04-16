BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces sale of about 13,700 reperforming loans worth $3.036 bln
* Pool of approximately 13,700 loans, totaling $3.036 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders
NEW YORK, April 16 (IFR) - For the week ended April 15, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an outflow of US$384.4m from corporate investment grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$24.784bn) and an inflow of US$791.6m into high yield funds (YTD net inflow of US$11.476bn).
Over the same period, Lipper reported an inflow of US$529.9m into loan participation funds (YTD net outflow of US$3.336bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
* Pool of approximately 13,700 loans, totaling $3.036 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders
* Bids are due on three larger pools on June 1 and on community impact pools on June 14.