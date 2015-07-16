NEW YORK, July 16 (IFR) - For the week ended July 15, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an inflow of US$267.498m into corporate investment-grade funds (YTD net inflow of US$29.215bn) and an inflow of US$1.232bn into high-yield funds (YTD net inflow of US$2.489bn).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an inflow of US$33.786m into loan participation funds (YTD net inflow of US$4.082bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Mike Gambale)