UPDATE 3-Japan urges Toshiba, Western Digital to get along as chip spat flares
* Japan govt says no truth to report about govt guaranteed loans
NEW YORK, March 3 (IFR) - For the week ended March 2, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:
- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$761.406M.
- IG YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$6.137BN
- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$4.97BN.
- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$2.607BN.
- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$356.852M.
- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$5.024BN.
- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$189.549M.
- EM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$2.1BN.
- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$158.015M.
- EM HC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$1.506BN.
- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$31.534M.
- EM LC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$594.351M. (Reporting By Michael Gambale; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
* Japan govt says no truth to report about govt guaranteed loans
* Says will not affect monetary policy (Adds analysts comment, background)