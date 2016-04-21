Indonesia sets a cap on how much foreign cash can be carried in
JAKARTA, May 15 Indonesia next year will impose a ceiling on how much foreign cash an individual can bring into the country, a central bank official said on Monday.
NEW YORK, April 21 (IFR) - For the week ended April 20, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:
- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$1.355bn
- IG YTD NET INFLOW: US$2.680bn
- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$409.9m
- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$9.368bn
- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$93.3m
- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$5.284bn
- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$197.9m
- EM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$48.079m
- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$205.2m
- EM HC YTD NET INFLOW: US$413.009m
- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$7.3m
- EM LC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$461.092m
- EQUITY FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$4.480bn
- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$50.512bn
- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$32.0bn
- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$95.439bn (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
JAKARTA, May 15 Indonesia next year will impose a ceiling on how much foreign cash an individual can bring into the country, a central bank official said on Monday.
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt should make it easier to do business and try harder to attract direct investment if it is to make progress towards economic recovery after passing its first review from the International Monetary Fund, economists say.