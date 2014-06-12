NEW YORK, Jun 12 2014(IFR) - For the week ending 6/11, Lipper reported an outflow of USD650.1m from corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of USD38.633bn) and an inflow of USD277.1m into high yield funds (YTD total of USD6.106bn).

For the week ending 6/11, Lipper reported an outflow of USD1.223bn from loan participation funds (YTD total of USD2.406bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez)