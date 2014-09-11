BRIEF-Palestine's Al Mashriq Insurance Q1 income falls
* Q1 gross premiums written $6 million versus $4.5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oLT92r) Further company coverage: )
NEW YORK, Sept 11 (IFR) - For the week ended 9/10, Lipper reported an inflow of USD934.1m into corporate investment-grade funds (YTD total inflow of USD53.133bn) and an outflow of USD765.8m from high-yield funds (YTD total outflow of USD3.309bn).
Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of USD341.6m from loan participation funds (YTD total outflow of USD3.852bn). It was the ninth consecutive week of outflows from loan funds. (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez)
* Q1 gross premiums written $6 million versus $4.5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oLT92r) Further company coverage: )
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago