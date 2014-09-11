NEW YORK, Sept 11 (IFR) - For the week ended 9/10, Lipper reported an inflow of USD934.1m into corporate investment-grade funds (YTD total inflow of USD53.133bn) and an outflow of USD765.8m from high-yield funds (YTD total outflow of USD3.309bn).

Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of USD341.6m from loan participation funds (YTD total outflow of USD3.852bn). It was the ninth consecutive week of outflows from loan funds. (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez)