Kenya to import sugar after drought causes shortage
NAIROBI, May 5 Kenya will have to import sugar to make up for a shortage caused by a drop in cane production following a drought which has left 2.7 million people in need of food aid.
NEW YORK, Feb 12(IFR) - For the week ended February 11, Lipper US Fund Flows reported an inflow of US$2.336bn into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of US$15.179bn inflow) and an inflow of US$2.935bn into high yield funds (YTD total of US$8.086bn inflow).
Over the same period, Lipper reported an outflow of USD25m from loan participation funds (YTD total of US$2.686bn outflow).
NAIROBI, May 5 Kenya will have to import sugar to make up for a shortage caused by a drop in cane production following a drought which has left 2.7 million people in need of food aid.
* Fiscal 2018 outlook in line with year just ended (Recasts, adds analyst comment)