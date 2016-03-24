BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
NEW YORK, March 24 (IFR) - For the week ended March 23, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following fund flows.
- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$1.344bn
- IG YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$631.935m
- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$2.156bn
- HY YTD NET INFLOW: US$8.237bn
- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$126.155m
- LPF YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$4.667bn
- EM DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$384.1m
- EM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$999.019m
- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$341.6m
- EM HC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$450.143m
- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$42.4m
- EM LC YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$548.879m
- EQUITY FUNDS NET INFLOW: US$1.980bn
- EQ YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$41.804bn
- MONEY MARKET FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$18.702bn
- MM YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$49.131bn (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering