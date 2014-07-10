NEW YORK, Jul 10(IFR) - For the week ending 7/09, Lipper reported an inflow of USD417.4m into corporate investment grade funds (YTD total of USD44.393bn) and an inflow of USD107.4m into high yield funds (YTD total of USD6.683bn).

For the week ending 7/09, Lipper reported an inflow of USD49.2m into loan participation funds (YTD total of USD1.205bn). (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez)