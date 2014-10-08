LONDON, Oct 8 Top and bottom 10 performers among equity funds available in the UK measured in local currency for the nine months to September 30 2014 - Source: Lipper. Top 10 Funds: Rank Name 31/12/13 to 30/9/14 Percentage growth 1 Comgest Growth India US 49.46 Dollar 2 Kotak Funds-India 48.55 Midcap A Acc USD 3 Ocean Dial Gateway to 46.96 India A Inst USD 4 Amundi Fds Equity India 46.84 Infrastructure - AU (C) 5 Pinebridge Global Funds 45.85 - India Equity A 6 Matthews Asia Fds-India 44.88 A Acc USD 7 First State Indian 41.72 Subcontinent A GBP Acc 8 Robeco Indian Equities 39.89 D EUR 9 First State Indian 39.26 Subcontinent I 10 Silk - Arab Falcons 37.91 Fund R (EUR) Bottom 10 funds: 3408 Thesis Australian -19.28 Natural Resources 3409 Pictet-Russia Index-P -20.87 USD 3410 Manulife Global -21.08 Fd-Russia Equity AA 3411 Carnegie Fund - East -21.50 European 1A 3412 UBS (Lux) Eq S - Russia -22.78 (USD) P-acc 3413 Neptune Russia & -23.42 Greater Russia A Acc GBP 3414 Pictet-Russian -23.50 Equities-P USD 3415 JPM Russia A Acc USD -23.76 3416 Baring Russia A USD Acc -24.87 3417 Neptune Russia Special -27.19 Situations A Acc GBP (Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Catherine Evans)