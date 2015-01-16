(Repeats from late yesterday to additional clients; no change in text.) LONDON, Jan 15 Top and bottom 10 performers among equity and bond funds available in Britain, measured in local currency for the year 2014. The figures exclude recently launched funds with insufficient track records and those with incomplete data. Source: Lipper. For a story on fund performance in 2014, click on: Top 10 Equity Funds: Rank Name Percentage Growth 1 Kotak Funds-India Midcap A 64.36 Acc USD 2 Comgest Growth India US 60.99 Dollar 3 Pinebridge Global Funds - 55.99 India Equity A 4 Amundi Fds Equity India 53.72 Infrastructure - AU (C) 5 Matthews Asia Fds-India A Acc 53.54 USD 6 Jupiter India Acc 52.65 7 Robeco Indian Equities D EUR 51.27 8 Nomura Funds Ireland-India 51.10 Equity A EUR 9 First State Indian 51.08 Subcontinent A GBP Acc 10 Neptune India A Acc GBP 49.95 Bottom 10 Equity Funds Rank Name Percentage Growth 3371 Pictet-Russia Index-P USD -43.43 3372 Manulife Global Fd-Russia -44.36 Equity AA 3373 HSBC GIF Russia Equity AC USD -44.61 3374 JPM Russia A Acc USD -44.81 3375 UBAM Russian Equity AC USD -45.63 3376 Pictet-Russian Equities-P USD -45.75 3377 Neptune Russia & Greater -46.51 Russia A Acc GBP 3378 Baring Russia A USD Acc -46.88 3379 Thesis Australian Natural -47.16 Resources 3380 Schroder ISF Global Small Cap -51.96 Energy C Acc Top 10 Bond Funds: Rank Name Percentage Growth 1 PIMCO GIS Euro Ultra Long 42.79 Duration Inst EUR Acc 2 Dimensional Sterling Infl-Lnk 34.57 Long Dur FI GBP Acc 3 Vanguard 20+ Year Euro Treasury 33.13 Index Inst EUR 4 PIMCO GIS Euro Long Average 31.61 Duration Inst EUR Acc 5 AXA WF Euro 10+ LT A C 27.79 6 PARVEST Bond Euro Long Term C C 27.68 EUR 7 DB Platinum IV Sovereign Optima 27.65 2034 I2D-E 8 Aviva Investors Long Term 27.64 European Bond A 9 Schroder Inst Long Dated 26.76 Sterling Bond I Acc 10 F&C Institutional Retirement 26.70 Annuity 3 Acc Bottom 10 Bond Funds: Rank Name Percentage Growth 1487 BNY Mellon EM Local Curr Inv Gr -8.90 Debt C USD 1488 PARVEST Bond World Emerging -9.00 Local C C USD 1489 PARVEST Bond World Emerging -9.23 Corpr C C USD 1490 Pinebridge Global Funds - BRIC -9.29 Bond JDX 1491 Nikko AM World Bank Green A USD -10.33 1492 City Financial High Yield -12.76 Opportunities IA INC 1493 City Financial Credit -15.01 Opportunities I ACC 1494 Sparinvest-Ethical High Yield -15.96 Value Bonds EUR R 1495 Sparinvest-High Yield Value -16.15 Bonds EUR R 1496 UBS (Lux) Bond Sicav - Russia -45.34 (USD) P-acc (Reporting by Chris Vellacott)