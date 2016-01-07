BRIEF-Norsat notifies Hytera of superior proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC
* Norsat notifies Hytera of superior proposal from Privet Fund Management LLC
NEW YORK, Jan 7 (IFR) - For the week ended January 6, Lipper US Fund Flows reported the following:
- INVESTMENT-GRADE FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$1.126bn
- YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$1.126bn
- HIGH YIELD FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$809.1m
- YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$809.1m
- LOAN-PARTICIPATION FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$560.1m
- YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$560.1m
- EM DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$63.3m
- YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$63.3m
- EM HARD CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$45.0m
- YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$45.0m
- EM LOCAL CURRENCY DEBT FUNDS NET OUTFLOW: US$18.3m
- YTD NET OUTFLOW: US$18.3m (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
MUMBAI, May 18 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday that companies must be rated by at least two credit rating agencies to be eligible to issue debt under the country's partial credit enhancement programme.