LONDON Dec 13 Worries that India's
evolution into an economic superpower may be overhyped and signs
the government may lack the will to further dismantle a
protectionist legacy drove India-themed funds to the bottom of
performance league tables in November.
According to data from Lipper ranking the performance of all
3,400 equity funds available for sale in Britain, India-themed
vehicles were well represented at the bottom to reflect heavy
falls in local stocks.
"The market is having to digest a whole different growth
outlook," said Maarten-Jan Bakkum, emerging market equity
strategist at ING Investment Management.
Commonly regarded in recent years as an emerging giant
alongside China, India's reputation with investors has suffered
setbacks from a succession of gloomy economic indicators that
have sent its equity market and currency lower.
Indian industrial output fell for the first time in more
than two years as capital goods investment slumped during
October, data showed on Monday.
The government also slashed its growth forecast last week
for the fiscal year to March to 7.25-7.50 percent, from the 9
percent estimated in February.
Speaking at a Reuters investment industry summit last
Tuesday, the chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management Jim
O'Neill said India's record on productivity, foreign direct
investment (FDI) and reform was disappointing.
The hardest hit equity fund in November was an HSBC India
themed fund which sank 17.1 percent, followed by a
Pictet India fund which was 16.7 percent lower.
Many investors cited disappointment in Indian policymakers'
failure to open the market further to foreign entrants which was
causing investment in the country to falter.
United Nations data showed India received less than $20
billion FDI in the first six months of 2011, compared with more
than $60 billion in China while Brazil and Russia took in $23
billion and $33 billion respectively.
India last week suspended plans to open its $450 billion
supermarket sector to foreign firms, backtracking on one of the
government's boldest reforms in years in the face of a huge
political backlash.
The retreat came within two weeks of the policy being
announced and was for many potential investors "a final straw"
coming alongside increasingly negative economic data.
"The fact is they have a current account problem, they have
a fiscal problem. And then the final straw was ... when retail
reform was shelved," said Allan Conway, head of emerging market
equities at Schroders.
Investors were careful not to write off the country's
prospects, however.
"Remember you are talking about GDP growth of around 7.5
percent this year and the only country beating that in the world
of emerging markets is China," Conway said.
"(But) had it been embarking on the sorts of reforms we are
looking for, the growth would have been even higher."