LONDON, Nov 15 Following are tables of the best and worst
performers in October among mixed-asset funds listed in the Lipper Global
indices. Performance is shown in the fund's local currency and may reflect
declared dividends.
The tables strip out smaller players, as well as some funds that price less
regularly:
FUND LEADERS
Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr
1. UOB Kinetics Paradigm 15.75 -6.89 -0.99 31.31 -19.55
A
2. PIMCO GIS StocksPLUS 14.54 -2.58 8.54 48.96 2.39
Inst USD Acc
3. Calamos Emerging Markets 12.58 -6.62 NA NA NA
A USD Acc
4. CS Solutions (Lux) 11.88 -12.14 -8.18 NA NA
Megatrends B
5. Boulder 11.43 -5.09 -8.71 52.92 49.31
FUND LAGGARDS
Fund name 1 mth (%) 3 mth 1 yr 3 yr 5yr
1. Dunn WMA UCITS -10.99 NA NA NA NA
Institutional C USD
2. GLG Atlas Macro -7.18 6.01 -10.86 NA NA
Alternative DN USD
3. Aviva Investors Absolute -5.97 0.47 -9.92 -16.03 NA
TAA Ax
4. Enovara S&P Diversified -5.21 -15.61 -16.31 -32.01 NA
Trends Indicator USD A
5. SEB Asset Selection -4.90 -2.66 -1.65 6.16 38.14
Fund C (EUR)
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, is a fund research and analysis
organisation, providing independent insight on global collective investment
including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds, fund fees and fund
expenses to the asset management and media communities.
Lipper data covers 196,000 share classes and more than 108,000 funds in 57
registered-for-sale universes. It provides the free Lipper Leader ratings for
mutual funds registered for sale in 27 countries. Additional information is
available at www.lipperweb.com.
(Compiled by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Dan Lalor)