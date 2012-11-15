Nov 15 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $706
million of net inflows in the week to Nov. 14 compared with $866
million of net inflows the previous week, according to data
released by Lipper on Thursday.
Municipal bond funds, popular with retail investors, have
attracted positive weekly inflows for nearly a year, barring two
periods - the weeks ended April 11 and Oct. 31.
The four-week moving average for the muni funds remained
positive at $529 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.
High-yield funds had inflows for $183 million, compared with
inflows of $180 million in the previous week.
Flows into exchange-traded municipal bond funds were
positive at $93 million, up from $19 million of inflows the
previous week.
BondDesk Group data for the week ended Nov. 14 showed retail
investors bought 1.7 bonds for each one they sold, down from 2.0
from the previous week. The total number of bonds bought was
48,776, while the number of bonds sold was 28,642.
The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.