* Net inflows $1.8 bln vs $706 mln in previous week
* High-yield funds' inflows $253 mln vs $183 mln
Nov 23 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $1.822
billion of net inflows in the week ended Nov. 21, up from
$706.46 million of net inflows the previous week, according to
data released by Lipper on Friday.
Municipal bond funds, popular with retail investors, have
attracted net weekly inflows for nearly a year, barring two
periods - the weeks ended April 11 and Oct. 31.
The four-week moving average for the muni funds remained
positive at $817.94 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.
High-yield funds had inflows of $253.213 million in the
latest week, compared with inflows of $182.764 million in the
previous week.
Flows into exchange-traded municipal bond funds were $86.485
million, down from $93.035 million in the previous week.
BondDesk Group data for the week ended Nov. 21 showed retail
investors bought 1.9 bonds for each one they sold, up from 1.7
the previous week. The total number of bonds bought was 59,707,
while the number of bonds sold was 48,736.
The data is based on odd-lot customer transactions.