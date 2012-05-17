BRIEF-Stenprop says final dividend of 4.5 euro cents per share
* Board of directors has declared a final cash dividend of 4.5 euro cents per ordinary share for six months ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 U.S. municipal bond funds reported $805 million of net inflows in the week ended May 16, down from $901 million of inflows in the previous week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.
The four-week moving average remained positive at $653 million, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Writing by Tiziana Barghini)
* Board of directors has declared a final cash dividend of 4.5 euro cents per ordinary share for six months ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 8 China's blue-chip stock index hit six-month highs on Thursday morning, with investor sentiment boosted by the yuan's recent strength, signs of improved liquidity in the financial system and bullish May trade data.